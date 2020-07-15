Nissan Magnite (Vitara Brezza Rival) To Be Revealed Tomorrow

Nissan Magnite compact SUV is expected to go on sale in early 2021 and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Nissan Motor India has teased its forthcoming compact SUV again ahead of its global premiere on July 16. Said to be the ‘B-SUV Concept’, speculations surfaced across the internet suggest that the production model will be named the ‘Magnite’. The Japanese manufacturer is expected to launch the five-seater SUV in the early parts of next year.

The sub-four-metre SUV will be positioned aggressively in the market with a reported starting price of Rs. 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will have plenty in common with the Renault Kiger, which is expected to go on sale later this year. Both are based on the same CMF-A+ architecture as the Triber and capitalising on the high local content, the price range will be highly competitive.

It will go up against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300 in the hotly contested space having high volume potential. The recent promo video released by Nissan shows the half portion of the front fascia as the sleek headlamp, chrome garnished front grille and boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights can be seen.

The DRLs connect the headlamps to the bottom section of the grille, ensuring an aggressive face. The two-tone alloy wheel design and silver cladding below the doors, floating roofline, possible 16-inch machined alloy wheels, muscular wheel arches and prominent LED tail lights are other highlighting design features.

Nissan says the SUV takes design inspiration from its global range comprising of Patrol, X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai and Pathfinder and we will reserve out judgement until we see the real deal. The Magnite will be the most important product for Nissan in India as it does not have any significant volume gatherers currently.

It could also cater to international markets in Africa and Middle East. The Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing around 95 horsepower. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be offered alongside first-in-class features to create a distinction compared to the models it will compete against upon arrival.