Nissan Magnite To Likely Be The Most Affordable Sub-4M SUV; Launch In Nov

Nissan Magnite will go on sale from mid next month to rival Vitara Brezza, Venue, Sonet, Nexon, XUV300 and others

Nissan Motor India will be looking to meek a strong impact in the SUV division with the Magnite. This will be the first all-new product from the Japanese manufacturer since Kicks back in January 2019. With the BSVI emission standards, Nissan’s domestic portfolio was down to just the Kicks and thus the upcoming Magnite holds plenty of significance for the brand garnering volumes.

The sub-four-metre SUV was supposed to carry the Datsun badge but Nissan decided to bring it under its fold for the betterment of its future prospects in India. The Magnite will go on sale sometime next month and to have an advantage from the get go, Nissan is expected to price the model highly aggressively as it could have a starting price of around Rs. 5.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

This will help in opening up a new space in the compact SUV segment for entry-level compact SUVs and the top-end variants with premium features could go all the way up to Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The said starting price could be achieved courtesy of the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber and the forthcoming Renault Kiger.

The five-seater certainly has an attractive design package and it made its global debut just over a week ago in production form following the concept. It comprises of notable features and technologies such as Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Dynamic Control, anti-rollbar, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 360-degree camera, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, digital instrument cluster and so on.

The equipment list also comprises of features such as wireless mobile charger, mood lighting, air purifier and puddle lamp. It boasts a bold front fascia with LED headlamps, L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights mounted on the bumper, 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, prominent front and rear skid plates, lower black cladding, a beautifully crafted rear with horizontal LED tail lamps, etc.

As for the powertrain, the widely used 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine will be retailed in the low-end variants producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm. It will be mated to a five-speed manual as standard or a five-speed AMT as an option. The turbo unit delivers 99 bhp and 160 Nm – hooked with a manual or a CVT.