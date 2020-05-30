Upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV Teased Again Ahead Of India Launch

Nissan Magnite will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Kwid and Triber and it will be powered by BSVI compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine

The turbulent global automotive scenario leads to many manufacturers laying off a portion of their workforce and to cut costs, the annual production targets are also revised. With Nissan’s sister brand Datsun being withdrawn from Indonesia and more emerging markets to likely follow suite, the Japanese manufacturer itself is being said to pull back from Europe to focus on United States, Japan and China.

Despite the speculations, Nissan has released a new teaser video that effectively showcases its roadmap for the future as several models have been shown in shadowy nature. The successor to the popular 370Z sportscar could be named the 400Z, new generation Note, Qashqai, Ariya, X-Trail, facelift Navara, etc are featured in the ‘Nissan NEXT: From A to Z‘ that lasted for one minute and eleven seconds.

Around the time of the 2020 Auto Expo, Nissan released the first teaser image of the made-for-India compact SUV. Reportedly dubbed the Magnite, it was originally expected to be a Datsun model but the plans were dismissed as Nissan carries a more premium brand image. The Magnite is also part of the twelve new models teased in the latest video that are waiting to be launched over the next eighteen months.

A few days ago, Nissan revealed its transformation plan to restructure its global business and the Magnite could come in handy to revive its sales fortunes in India. The video showed the presence of stretched pair of sleek headlamps, slightly inclined roofline, raked windshield, L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights fitted on the bumper, roof rails, and roof-mounted spoiler at the rear.

The Nissan Magnite is expected to be priced between Rs. 5.30 lakh and Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom) courtesy of heavily localisation as it will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform that underpins the Kwid and Triber. The base variants of the Magnite could only use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder BR10 naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm with a five-speed manual transmission.

Other variants could get the 1.0-litre HR10 three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine pumping out 95 hp. It will be mated to either a five-speed manual or an optional CVT automatic transmission, making the Magnite the most affordable CVT-equipped SUV in the country.