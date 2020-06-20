Nissan Magnite SUV Not Launching In India This Year – Report

Nissan Magnite will go on sale only in January 2021 but the Renault Kiger is coming as scheduled in October reportedly

According to a recent report emerged on the internet, the launch of Nissan’s upcoming compact SUV, the Magnite, has been pushed to January 2021 citing the delay in production processes at the Renault-Nissan alliance’s facility in Tamil Nadu due to the ongoing health crisis. The Magnite was expected to launch sometime in August 2020 but it does not appear to be the case reportedly.

However, Renault India will stick by its launch timeline for the Kiger, which will have plenty in common with the Nissan Magnite. If the Magnite was hurried, it could come in the way of the Kiger’s roll out schedule. The Kiger compact SUV will resultantly go on sale this festive season around October. The report went on to say Nissan does not feel the festive season to be a good time as well citing insiders.

With the dire social and economic conditions, the buying sentiments won’t likely be positive towards the end of this year and thus Nissan does not consider launching Magnite around October as the right time. The Japanese manufacturer has been suffering from lack of volume-based products in India and the Kicks, introduced in January 2019, did not set the sales charts on fire either.

The Magnite holds plenty of significance for the brand as the sub-four-metre SUV segment is hotly contested in recent years and more manufacturers are showing interest to grab a sizeable pie. The Magnite as well as Kiger will be based on the CMF-A+ platform as the Triber and Kwid and it will be heavily localised to keep the production costs in check.

The Nissan Magnite will likely have an extensive range compared to the upcoming Renault Kiger. Expect the price range to hover around Rs. 5.5 lakh to Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). It is said to be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing around 95 horsepower. It could be paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission option.

As for the features, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, multi-functional steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, dual-tone cabin theme, leather seats, etc could be offered.