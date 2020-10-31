Nissan Magnite Start Reaching Dealerships, To Launch By Mid-November

The Nissan Magnite is expected to have a starting price of just Rs. 5.5 lakh, and will be available with two engine and two gearbox options

Nissan Magnite was unveiled earlier this month in India, and just weeks later, the vehicle has already started reaching dealerships across India. The Magnite crossover is expected to launch by the middle of November. In the Indian market, it will compete against the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, and Mahindra XUV300.

Nissan India is banking on the Magnite for success in our market. The company had previously failed to capture any significant market share with its existing range, which includes Datsun vehicles as well. The company is hoping that the popularity of the sub-4-metre SUV segment will help push the Magnite’s sales. To ensure the car catches the fancy of potential buyers, the little Nissan crossover also gets a lot of impressive features and equipment.

Nissan Magnite is the first made-in-India vehicle to offer wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity, and it’s the first in its segment to offer 360-degree camera and puddle lamps. Other features include Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Vehicle Dynamic Control, anti roll-bar, wireless smartphone charger, air purifier, and mood lighting.

The styling of the vehicle is quite impressive as well. The exterior design is sharp, with sleek-looking LED headlamps. The L-shaped LED DRLs look cool, and the massive front grille with chrome embellishment gives this car a premium look. There’s a silver-finished bash plate under the front and rear bumpers, along with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The cabin has a neat design, with lots of goodies on offer. The vehicle gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and there’s also a fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument console. The interior space is also nice, and Nissan claims the best in class rear legroom for the Magnite.

The Nissan Magnite will have two engine options available. The first one will be a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, which will generate 72 HP and will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The second one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can develop around 95 HP. This motor will be paired to a manual transmission as standard, with a segment-first CVT gearbox available as an option.