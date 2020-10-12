Nissan Magnite Spotted Fully Undisguised Revealing All Design Details

Nissan Magnite will go on sale in early 2021 and it will be aggressively positioned against rivals

A couple of days ago, Nissan Motor India officially announced that the Magnite will make its global premiere on October 21 while revealing a set of images of the production-ready model with minimalistic black wrap on certain design elements. If you are eager to know how the final road going model looks like, here we have spy pictures revealing all the details.

In a nutshell, we can say that the compact SUV retains most of the design traits of the conceptual version unveiled a few months ago. There is no secret that the Magnite will be offered in multiple dual-tone colour schemes as the blue body colour and white roof was caught on camera recently while the red and black combination can be seen here.

The spy pictures appear to have come from the shooting spot as a long list of advertisement campaign will persist ahead of the five-seater’s launch sometime in early 2021. The Magnite is undoubtedly the most important launch for the Japanese manufacturer in India as it does not have any prominent seller. It sits on the CMF-A+ platform that underpins the upcoming Renault Kiger and it can also be found in the Triber.



Up front, the sub-four-metre SUV comprises of a prominent grille assembly with thick chrome surrounds and Nissan badge mounted in the middle, sharp headlamps, L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, rather unusually positioned fog lamps lower down the bumper, faux skid plates and wide air intake. The blackened A-, B- and C-pillars, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, silver moulding, pronounced creases, thick black cladding running across the sides are other notable highlights.

Out the back, the Nissan Magnite features red reflectors on the bumper, LED tail lamps, high mounted stop lamp, integrated spoiler, skid plate and sporty LED tail lamps are available. The interior will boast an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, around view camera, VSC, premium surface finishes, start/stop button, Nissan Connect, etc.



The compact SUV will compete against the recently launched Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda WR-V. It will likely be priced around Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine paired with either a manual or a CVT in the top-end trims.

