Nissan Magnite scored 39.02 points in the adult occupant protection and 16.31 points in the child occupant protection class

Nissan has made a strong impact with the Magnite compact SUV within just weeks of its market debut. The sub-four-metre SUV has explored an entry-level space in the compact category with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and its persistence has paid off as booking numbers are certainly soaring across the country and 720 units were delivered on the Republic Day.

The five-seater sits on the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform and it will be shared with the upcoming Renault Kiger. Just as the Magnite, the Kiger will also likely carry a competitive price range. The Magnite was awarded an impressive four-star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP crash test organisation but the full report only came out just a while ago.

The compact SUV has secured 39.02 points in the adult occupant protection class while the child occupant protection category yielded 16.31 points. In the Safety Assist based test, it was evaluated to gain a score of 15.28 points. The report states that the the driver’s chest is subjected to risk in the frontal impact crash tests but the front occupant’s lower legs and chest secured adequate protection.

The independent crash test organisation tested the Nissan Magnite having dual front airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ISOFIX child mounts and driver as well as front passenger seatbelt reminder. In the side impact category, the driver’s chest endured adequate protection and the overall compartment remained stable in the frontal offset test.

The Magnite has an in-your-face front fascia with bold styling details and the interior is somewhat premium enough for its price range. It features a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push button start/stop, multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, 36-degree camera and so on.

As for the performance, the SUV uses a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine kicking out 71 bhp and 96 Nm while the turbocharged version of the same engine delivers 99 bhp and 160 Nm. Both the powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual transmission and a CVT is offered in the top-spec trims.