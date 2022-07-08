Nissan Magnite Red Edition Pre-Bookings Open Ahead Of Launch

Nissan Magnite Red Edition gets exterior enhancements over the regular model and it will be officially launched on July 18, 2022

Nissan Motor India has today announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the Magnite Red edition in the domestic market and it will officially go on sale on July 18, 2022. The Magnite has been well received amongst customers with more than one lakh reservations and 50,000 customer deliveries to its credit since making its debut.

The Nissan Magnite Red Edition comes with a number of exterior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular variant. It boasts a red-accented front grille, front bumper cladding, body side cladding and wheel arch cladding. Other highlights are LED scuff plate, a prominent Red edition specific badge, tail door garnish, and sporty body graphics.

The special edition also gains an upgraded features list comprising ambient mood lighting and a wireless charging facility. The Nissan Magnite Red Edition is based on the XV trim and is equipped with a set of 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, a seven-inch TFT instrument console, LED Daytime Running Lights, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with WiFi connectivity and so on.

Speaking of the new model, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “We are excited to commence bookings for our New Nissan Magnite RED edition. Our Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Magnite has underlined the value of Nissan’s global SUV heritage for the Indian market, Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for young, discerning audience.”

It is worth noting that the 2022 Nissan Magnite was launched recently with new additions such as a PM2.5 filter, a shark fin antenna, a dual horn system, etc. The upcoming Magnite Red Edition will be made available in a total of three variants: Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition.

The pre-bookings for the Nissan Magnite Red Edition can be made across authorised dealerships present in the country or online. The equipment list also comes with a push-button start/stop system, LED fog lamps, traction control, brake assist, hill start assist, vehicle dynamic control and a lot more.