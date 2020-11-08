Nissan Magnite Prices Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Starts At Only Rs. 5.50 Lakh

Nissan Magnite will be offered in XE, XL, XV and XV Premium variants with two petrol engine options; top-end to be equipped with a CVT

Nissan Motor India will be hosting the launch of the Magnite compact SUV in less than a couple of weeks in the domestic market. It carries plenty of significance for the Japanese manufacturer, as it does not have any volume seller in India other than the Kicks mid-size SUV.

The brand has confessed that the Magnite would carry an aggressive price range as it looks set to target customers wanting to own a compact SUV at a more affordable price. This has been complemented by the heavily localised CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the upcoming Renault Kiger bound for early 2021.

Both the compact SUVs have plenty in common as they belong to the same architecture but they will have different characteristics. The Magnite was previewed through a concept a few months and later the production model debuted with a slightly toned down appearance understandably.

As the prices holds the key for success, Nissan appears to be going all in with it as according to a recent report, the five-seater will be priced between Rs. 5.50 lakh and Rs. 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom). In any standards, the price of the top-spec Magnite as per the leaked info is lucrative, as the XV Premium will pack good features.

The Nissan Magnite will be available in XE, XL, XV and XV Premium grades. It will be offered with two engines options – a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the other is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol. The former can also be found in Renault Triber and it generates around 71 bhp maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque.

It will be offered in the entry-level and mid-spec variants and is paired with only a five-speed manual transmission. The HRA0 engine, on the other hand, develops 99 bhp and 160 Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual or an x-tronic CVT automatic transmission. The latter has torque output of 152 Nm.

It gets mirror bore cylinder coating as in the GT-R sportscar and is said to be powerful as well as fuel efficient and cleaner. Moreover, the engine is claimed to offer 50 per cent better acceleration compared to naturally-aspirated engines of similar ability.