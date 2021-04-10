Nissan Magnite Price Hiked For The Third Time This Year

The Nissan Magnite is currently offered with a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine rated at 72 PS/96 Nm, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT)

The Magnite marked Nissan’s entry into the ever-growing sub-4m SUV segment, and upon its arrival, the car went on to become the most affordable car in the said space. However, the Magnite was launched with introductory prices, and so far this year, Nissan has already increased the prices of the car twice.

Now, the automaker has introduced another price hike for the Magnite, which makes it the third price hike for the car in the first quarter of 2021. The prices of the non-turbo variants of the Nissan Magnite have been increased by up to Rs 33,000, while the prices of the turbo-petrol variants are now hiked by up to Rs 20,000.

The entry-level 1.0-litre NA petrol XE variant of the Nissan Magnite now costs Rs 5.59 lakh, while the top-end non-turbo variant (XV Premium DT) will now set you back by Rs 7.84 lakh. On the contrary, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XL is now priced at Rs 7.49 lakh, while the top-end 1.0-litre turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT DT trim costs Rs 9.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

Here is the complete price list of the Nissan Magnite as of April 7, 2021 –

Variant New Price* Old Price* 1.0-litre NA petrol XE Rs 5.59 lakh Rs 5.49 lakh 1.0-litre NA petrol XL Rs 6.32 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh 1.0-litre NA petrol XV Rs 6.99 lakh Rs 6.68 lakh 1.0-litre NA petrol XV DT Rs 7.15 lakh Rs 6.82 lakh 1.0-litre NA petrol XV Premium Rs 7.68 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh 1.0-litre NA petrol XV Premium DT Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XL Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Rs 8.09 lakh Rs 7.98 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV DT Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.12 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Premium Rs 8.89 lakh Rs 8.75 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Premium DT Rs 9.05 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XL CVT Rs 8.39 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV CVT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 8.88 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV CVT DT Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.02 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Premium CVT Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol XV Premium CVT DT Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 9.79 lakh

*All prices, ex-showroom New Delhi

It should be noted that Nissan hasn’t revealed the updated prices of the range-topping XV Premium (O), XV Premium (O) DT, XV Premium (O) CVT and XV Premium (O) CVT DT turbo petrol variants as of yet.

Nissan currently offers the Magnite with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The former produces 72 PS power and 96 Nm torque, while the latter puts out 100 PS of max power along with 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT) of peak torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer with both the engines, while the turbo-petrol engine can also be had with an optional CVT auto.

On the feature front, the Nissan Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier, 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, and push button start/stop.

The Nissan Magnite currently puts up against the likes of the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser as well as its own cousin and the current most affordable sub-4m SUV in India, the Renault Kiger.