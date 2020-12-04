Nissan Magnite On-Road Price Starts From Rs. 5.77 Lakh (XE Variant)

The Nissan Magnite has gone on to become the least expensive car in the sub-4m SUV segment, and it undercuts all its rivals by a big margin

Nissan recently launched the Magnite sub-4m SUV in the Indian market, which helped the Japanese carmaker venture into one of the most competitive segments in the country. The stylish looks, extensive feature list, and most importantly, the aggressive pricing; all point to the fact that Nissan has a winner at its disposal.

The Magnite is the most affordable car in the sub-compact SUV segment, with an introductory base price of Rs 4.99 lakh that goes all the way up to Rs 9.35 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom New Delhi) for the top-end trim. This means that the Magnite undercuts all its rivals, and is even more affordable than a few cars a segment below it.

However, what you actually pay while buying the car is not its ex-showroom price. Factors like insurance, registration fee, road tax etc are added to the ex-showroom price, and you end up with an on-road price. Now, we have managed to obtain a price list from a Nissan dealership in Delhi, which reveals the Magnite’s indicative on-road price.

Nissan Magnite variant On-road Price New Delhi XE 1.0L petrol MT Rs 5,77,007 XL 1.0L petrol MT Rs 6,84,735 XV 1.0L petrol MT Rs 7,79,106 XV Premium 1.0L petrol MT Rs 8,75,439 XL 1.0L turbo petrol MT Rs 8,13,431 XV 1.0L turbo petrol MT Rs 8,89,833 XV Premium 1.0L turbo petrol MT Rs 9,75,093 XL 1.0L turbo petrol CVT Rs 9,13,086 XV 1.0L turbo petrol CVT Rs 9,89,488 XV Premium 1.0L turbo petrol CVT Rs 10,74,747

*On Road price includes Ex-showroom Price + 0% Dep insurance + RTO + Logistics

The XE 1.0L petrol MT trim that costs Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), costs Rs 5,77,007 on-road in New Delhi. On the other hand, the top-end XV Premium 1.0L turbo petrol CVT has an ex-showroom price of Rs 9.35 lakh, but its on-road price is listed at Rs 10,74,747.

It should be noted that this on-road price also includes an essential accessory kit that costs Rs 4,700. If you do not wish to purchase it, the price further comes down by Rs 4,700 on every variant.

It should be noted that Nissan, at the time of the Magnite’s launch, revealed that this pricing is introductory, and is only valid till December 31, 2020. From next year onwards, the Magnite’s base price will go up to Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).