Nissan Magnite NISMO Edition Rendered, Looks Sportier Than Ever

The Nissan Magnite is based on the CMF-A+ platform which will also be used to underpin the upcoming Renault Kiger sub-4m SUV

NISMO is the in-house tuning, motorsports and performance division of Nissan. According to Nissan, NISMO creates road cars that offer a uniquely thrilling and authentic experience. However, the NISMO brand has no presence in the Indian market as of now. But what if Nissan were to give the newly launched Magnite the NISMO treatment?

Digital render artist Kleber Silva has tastefully designed what could be the Nissan Magnite NISMO, and it surely looks tasty. While Nissan has no plans of introducing a NISMO version of the Magnite, this rendering could serve as an inspiration for Magnite owners to tastefully mod their car to look as sporty as this.

Talking about the rendered car’s design, it gets a range of cosmetic changes that make it look much more aggressive than the stock version. At the front, the Magnite gets a new radiator grille with the NISMO badging. It also gets a redesigned front bumper with a black carbon fibre splitter with red accents, as well as new LED DRLs.

The black skirts with red accents have been added all around the Magnite’s body, and adds a sporty touch to the car. The ride height seems lowered, while the car gets sporty-looking black alloy wheels, along with orange calipers. At the rear, the stock faux skid plate has been gotten rid of. Instead, the rendered car sports slightly restyled bumper with quad exhaust tips. The ‘NISMO’ badging can also be seen on the tailgate.

Being an emerging market, cost-effectiveness plays a huge role for all cars sold in the Indian market. That being said, most mass-market manufacturers stick to producing compact cars for the country that can get you from one place to another, hassle-free. The Nissan Magnite has gained a fair amount of popularity since its launch, thanks to its aggressive pricing.

As of now, Nissan retails the Magnite at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 9.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Magnite rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser in the market.