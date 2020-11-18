Nissan Magnite Launching On 26th Nov, Expected Price From Rs. 5.5 Lakh

The Nissan Magnite is expected to be launched at a starting price of around Rs 5.50 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it the most affordable car in the sub-4m SUV space

Nissan Motor India Private Limited is soon going to become the latest car manufacturer to enter the sub-compact SUV segment with the upcoming Magnite, that is all set to be launched later this month after being revealed in production-ready form some time back. We now have a specific date, with Nissan all set to launch the sub-4m SUV in the Indian market on November 26, 2020.

While variants and specifications of the car have already been revealed, Nissan is yet to announce the prices of the car. That being said, select dealerships have already started taking unofficial pre-launch bookings for the Magnite for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Nissan will be offering the sub-4m SUV in five different variants, namely XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O).

On the feature front, the car will be equipped with LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, automatic climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster as well as a 360-degree camera.

Nissan will also be offering a ‘Tech Pack’, which will add features like which adds features like a wireless charging pad, an air purifier, ambient lighting, puddle lamps and a JBL premium sound system. This feature pack will be available from XV variant onwards. Powering the Magnite will be two powertrains – a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, as well as a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

The 1.0-litre NA petrol engine will be rated at 72 PS/96 Nm, and will be offered with a 5-speed MT as standard. On the other hand, the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is expected to produce 100 PS of maximum power, as well as 152 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties on this powertrain will likely be handled by a 5-speed MT, as well as an optional CVT auto.

Upon launch later this month, the Magnite will go on to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, among other sub-4m SUVs currently available in the Indian market.