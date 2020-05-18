Nissan Magnite Launch Expected In August, To Rival Venue, Vitara Brezza & EcoSport

Nissan Magnite will more likely go on sale in August and it is expected to use two petrol engines with CVT automatic transmission in top-end trims

Nissan Motor India Limited will be launching its first compact SUV in the domestic market dubbed the Magnite sometime during the month of August 2020. This will help the Japanese brand going into the festive season with an attractive product as its starting price is expected to be around Rs. 5.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sub-four-metre SUV will compete against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300. In order to have an advantage over its rivals, the Magnite could have its top-of-the-line CVT variant’s price only at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-seater will be retailed in a wide range of trims and is based on the same CMF-A+ platform that can be found in the Renault Triber.

The company released first teaser image of the Magnite earlier this year and it will have high local content sticking by the made-in-India philosophy as it will help in top-level competitiveness in terms of pricing. While the commonalities between the Magnite and Triber can be found under the sheet metal, the same cannot be said on the design front.

The Nissan Magnite ditches upright stance as in the Vitara Brezza for a more modern crossover appeal with sporty character lines and creases, signature V-motion front grille, sharp headlamps, pronounced tail lamps, scuff plates up front and rear, muscular wheel arches and so on. It will be offered in multiple colour schemes and dual-tone shades as the Kicks mid-size SUV.

The Magnite, which was originally planned to be a Datsun model, will spawn the Renault HBC that could go by the production name Kiger upon arrival later this year. The low-level variants of the Magnite will use the 1.0-litre three-cylinder BR10 naturally-aspirated petrol engine used in the Triber producing a maximum power of 72 hp and 96 Nm with a five-speed manual and a possible five-speed AMT.

Customers opting for more performance will get the 1.0-litre HR10 three-pot turbocharged petrol engine pumping out 95 hp. It will be paired with either a five-speed manual or an optional CVT automatic transmission. The Magnite will be packed with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and connected features, around view camera, and so on.