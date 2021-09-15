Nissan Magnite Is The Official Car Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021

Nissan has formally announced that the brand has become the official sponsor of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 with Magnite being the official car

Nissan has announced that the brand has become the official sponsor of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and its latest launch, the Magnite, is the official car of the tournament that will take place between October 17, 2021 and November 14, 2021 in the UAE and Oman. Speaking on the announcement, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India, Said:

“The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is one India looks forward to, Nissan India is proud that ‘Make in India, Make for the World SUV – the Big Bold Beautiful Nissan Magnite is the Official car of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In these challenging times, we are hopeful that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will bring aspiration, excitement, and entertainment for everyone.”

Nissan India has partnered with the cricket legend and world cup winning captain Kapil Dev who launched an integrated general awareness and safety campaign with Nissan during the health crisis and extending the collaboration, Kapil Dev will promote the Virtual Trophy Tour of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup through the Instagram AR filter for everyone to click and share.

The Japanese manufacturer has a strong association with ICC global events as it has been the official sponsor since 2016. The presence of the Magnite compact SUV should help in expanding its reach further and it has already been well received amongst customers with more than 60,000 bookings since its debut back in December 2020.

The Magnite is one of the highly affordable sub-four-metre SUVs on the market and is claimed to have the lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 30 paise/km for 50,000 km. The compact SUV gets a standard warranty of two years/50,000 km and it can be extended up to five years or one lakh km at a nominal cost.

The customers can book services and check costs online through the Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub or Nissan Connect. The brand also provides 24/7 Roadside Assistance available in more than 1,500 cities and the models are available in CSD canteens too.