Nissan Magnite Interior Officially Revealed Showing Sporty Cabin

The cabin of the upcoming Nissan Magnite features a dual-tone colour scheme, which looks extremely premium, especially for a budget offering

Nissan’s first sub-4-metre SUV for the Indian market, the Magnite, is expected to go on sale in late 2019 or early next year. The car looks extremely sharp and handsome in terms of exterior design, and now, with the official pictures of the interior revealed, it seems like it will look premium and sporty on the inside too.

In the pictures, we see that the upcoming Nissan Magnite will employ a dual-tone interior theme – black and red. The red colour could either be standard across all trims or the car might feature ‘body-colour and black’ interior theme. The latter would be a little expensive, but it would also be a brilliant design element. Nonetheless, the Magnite’s beautiful cabin design will help it distinguish itself from the competition.

Apart from that, we can also see the touchscreen infotainment system, which seems like an 8-inch unit. The AC vents are hexagonal in shape and horizontally-oriented, which is also quite unique. The dashboard features a honeycomb pattern stretching across its width, which adds to the premium feel. The centre console has an incredibly simple and minimalistic design, without an abundance of buttons, dials, and knobs.

The car will feature push-button start, steering mounted controls (for both audio and cruise control), and interestingly, a fully digital instrument cluster as well. That last one seems to be gaining popularity in this segment. Tata Nexon already offers a fully-digital setup in its current (facelift) avatar, and the upcoming Kia Sonet will also sport a digital speedo console.

The Magnite will also offer AC vents for the rear passengers, which will help enhance passenger comfort, especially during hot Indian summers. The seat upholstery is also dual-tone, and the front seats seem to be perforated. The headrests are adjustable for the front and rear seats, and the rear seats also get a folding armrest.

The Magnite will use the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor as the Renault Triber, which can generate 72 PS and 96 Nm of maximum power and torque, respectively. We also expect a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbo-petrol powerplant, which can churn out 100 PS and 160 Nm, to be offered here. Transmission option will include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT or even a CVT in the top-end variants.