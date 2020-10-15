Nissan Magnite Global Unveil On October 21, Launch Next Month

The production-ready Nissan Magnite has been spied on test a couple of times, revealing some crucial information about its design

Nissan is planning on entering the sub-4m SUV segment with a new offering known as the ‘Magnite’, which was revealed in concept form about a few months ago. The Magnite is the highest anticipated upcoming Nissan car in the Indian market, and we finally have a date for the production-ready car’s official debut.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite is all set to be revealed on October 21, 2020 in production form. The sub-4m SUV was recently spied on test, wearing very little camouflage, revealing a design that looks largely similar to the concept previewed earlier. Up front, the car sports a large octagonal grille that is sure to remind you of Datsun cars.

It should be noted that the Magnite was originally planned to be sold as a Datsun car, however, the Nissan subsidiary’s future in India looks bleak, and hence, the Japanese carmaker has decided to take over the project.

Back to the Magnite’s design, the front grille is flanked by sharp headlamps, while L-shaped LED DRLs can be seen on the lower part of the front bumper, just like the BS6 Datsun RediGO. The wheel arches are pronounced, and plastic cladding has been added to make the SUV look sportier. The tail lights seem to have been inspired from the Renault Triber, while the rear bumper also gets a faux skid plate.

The most recent test mule also sports a dual-tone paint job with blacked-out pillars, roof and wing mirrors, while the car also gets silver roof rails. The Magnite will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, and is expected to come equipped with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm) as the Renault Triber. In addition, a turbocharged version of the same engine with about 100 PS power output is also expected to be offered on the higher-end trims.

While the Magnite is all set to be revealed in about a week’s time, we only expect the car to be launched next month. Upon arrival the Magnite will go on to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser.