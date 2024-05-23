Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Turbo CVT Launched At Rs. 9.84 Lakh

Nissan Magnite Geza edition is now available with both 1.0L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol options in India

Nissan Motor India has today announced the introduction of the Magnite Geza Edition in the turbo CVT trim of the Magnite. The only PV sold by the brand in India received this special edition in May 2023 but it was only offered with the 1.0L petrol engine in its NA guise. Now, the Japanese manufacturer has expanded its availability to the turbocharged version of the same engine.

As you might expect, the visual enhancements compared to the regular variant remain the same as before. Priced at Rs. 9.84 lakh (ex-showroom), the Geza turbo CVT comes with features such as a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, JBL sound system, reverse parking camera with guidelines and ambient lighting system with app controls.

You could also find Geza edition badging while the beige seat upholstery is offered as an option. The Magnite is one of the highly sought-after compact SUVs for budget-conscious buyers. The five-seater starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh for the base XE variant, with prices reaching up to Rs. 11.11 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-of-the-line XV Premium (O) Turbo CVT model.

Nissan also sells the Red Edition and Kuro Edition of the Magnite in India. With no mechanical changes, the 1.0L three-cylinder turbo petrol unit develops a maximum power output of 99 bhp and 152 Nm. It is paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission but the Geza only gets a CVT.

The compact has several commonalities with the Renault Kiger as both share the platform and mechanical bits. The Nissan Magnite rivals Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Renault Kiger amongst others.

Nissan is currently working on the facelifted version of the Magnite and it has been spotted testing multiple times with cosmetic revisions. It will more likely go on sale before the end of this calendar year. In 2025, the brand is expected to launch a brand new midsize SUV.