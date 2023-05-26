Nissan Magnite Geza Edition Launched In India At Rs. 7.39 Lakh

Nissan Magnite Geza Edition is available in five colour schemes and gets a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a JBL-sourced audio system

Nissan Motor India has launched the Geza Edition of the Magnite in the domestic market and it carries a starting price of Rs. 7.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the special edition are open already and is available in a total of five colour schemes namely Blade Silver, Flare Garnet Red, Strom White, Sandstone Brown and Onyx Black.

It gets a more advanced nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an audio system sourced from JBL. It comes with wireless Andriod Auto compatibility while reversing camera and a shark fin antenna are also available. The ambient lighting system can be operated through a smartphone app and the overall interior feel has been enhanced with the presence of beige-finished upholstery.

The shark fin antenna in the Nissan Magnite Geza Edition will certainly help in improving overall connectivity. The Japanese manufacturer has presented the special edition with a 1.0L three-cylinder NA petrol engine only. It develops a maximum power output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and it will be linked with a five-speed manual transmission.

The Magnite is one of the highly desirable compact SUVs available in the market for people looking for a budget-friendly option. Currently, the five-seater is priced at Rs. 6 lakh for the base XE variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 10.86 lakh for the range-topping XV Premium (O) Turbo CVT model (ex-showroom). It can also be bought with a turbo petrol engine.

It is nothing but the same 1.0L three-cylinder unit turbocharged to produce 99 bhp and 160 Nm and it is paired with a CVT in the top-end trims. The Nissan Magnite has several commonalities with the Renault Kiger as both share the platform and mechanical bits. It competes against Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV300 while the Tata Punch can be considered as its rivals.

Looking at the price range, the Magnite also locks horns with Citroen C3 compact hatchback while the upcoming Hyundai Exter will also be a competitor.