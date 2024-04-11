Nissan Magnite Facelift To Get New Features: Sunroof, 6 Airbags & More

Expected to debut by the end of 2024, the Nissan Magnite Facelift will get plenty of new features such as an electric sunroof, 6 airbags and more

Nissan Magnite has been in the market since the year 2020 and almost four years down the line, the SUV has started to show its age. With the fierce competition in the sub-4-meter SUV segment, every car manufacturer is updating its model with a mid-life facelift and this opportunity is also being used to offer more features.

In line with this, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon were recently updated and the Mahindra XUV300 Facelift which will go by the name XUV3XO is set to debut on April 29. Meanwhile, Nissan is also working on a mid-life update for the Magnite and a test mule was spotted last month in March.

In the latest development, it has come to light that the Nissan Magnite Facelift will get a slew of new features like 6 airbags, electric sunroof and more. It is important to note that the Magnite is the only product in the brand’s line-up and timely updating it becomes an absolute must.

Talking about the facelift, the new Magnite will get minor cosmetic revisions on the outside to give it a refreshed appeal. Minor changes to the front profile, new headlamps, updated bumpers and a new set of alloy wheels are expected to be a part of the package. Inside the cabin, the Magnite Facelift will feature a new layout for the dashboard, fresh upholstery and new feature additions.

As per the latest media reports, a single-pane electric sunroof and 6 airbags will be the major additions. In addition to this, we expect features like ventilated seats and auto-dimming IRVM to be a part of the package. For the record, the current Magnite only gets 2 front airbags even in the top-spec variants. These new features will spruce up the overall package of the Nissan Magnite.

Under the hood, the Nissan Magnite will continue to draw power from the familiar 1.0-litre NA petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines, mated to a familiar set of gearbox options. The facelifted Magnite will continue to rival the likes of Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon as well as smaller SUVs like Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter.