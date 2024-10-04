Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 5.99 Lakh

Nissan Magnite facelift gets cosmetic updates and new features but no mechanical changes have been made

Nissan Motor India has today announced the launch of the facelifted Magnite in India for a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). As you might expect, it gets visual updates and interior enhancements to stretch the lifespan of the current generation and no powertrain changes have been implemented.

The base prices have remained the same as the outgoing model but the prices of the entire range will be applicable only for the first 10,000 customers. The keys will be handed to the owners starting from tomorrow. The Japanese manufacturer has introduced new variant names this time around with the top-end Tekna+ turbo CVT going up to Rs. 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the outside, the 2025 Nissan Magnite gains a redesigned grille section which is more prominent and the use of chrome further enhances its look. The front fascia also gets revised headlamps, new bumper with faux skid plate and fog lamps and new LED DRLs. Other highlights are newly designed 16-inch alloy wheels and updated tail lamps with new LED signatures.

The overall dimensions remain the same as before and the compact SUV has received a new paint scheme known as Sunrise Cooper. The interior features a new two-tone theme along with new surface finishes on the door pads. A new ambient lighting function has been added and the leatherette seat upholstery is two-tone as well.

The equipment list comprises an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera system, auto AC, rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charger, updated seven-inch digital console, new automatic headlights, auto-dimming IRVM, new Type-C charging ports, new key fob with remote, six airbags, three-point seatbelts, electronic stability control and so on.

With no performance changes, the 2025 Nissan Magnite uses the familiar 1.0L NA three-cylinder petrol engine producing 72 hp and 96 Nm while the turbo version of the same engine kicks out 100 hp and 160 Nm. The former is paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT while the latter can be had with a five-speed MT or a CVT.