Nissan Magnite Facelift In The Works – Expected Design, Features

Spotted testing many times on Indian soil, the Nissan Magnite facelift will likely launch in the second half of 2024

Nissan is expected to launch its Magnite facelift in India later this year or in early 2025. The SUV has been undergoing testing on Indian roads from a few months, unveiling some key details. Over the past few years, the Nissan Magnite stands as the sole model from the manufacturer available for sale.

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Expected Design

The Magnite facelift retains the same silhouette overall as its predecessor as seen in previous spy shots. In terms of design, the upcoming SUV will sport a new grille, revised headlamps setup, updated LED DRLs and tweaked front bumper. It will also get a new set of alloy wheels. Other exterior changes are yet to be seen.

Nissan Magnite facelift: Interior

The interior of the Nissan Magnite facelift is likely to receive more features, while the dashboard will probably remain unchanged. The SUV will come equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch fully-digital driver display and wireless charger (as optional). Additionally, it might get new upholstery, auto-dimming IRVM, ventilated front seats and a sunroof.

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Engine

Mechanically, the Magnite facelift is expected to remain unchanged. Currently, the sub-four-metre SUV is offered in two engine choices – a 1.0-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol. The former generates a peak power of 72 PS and a max torque of 96 Nm, while the latter is capable of producing 100 PS power and 160 Nm max torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a five-speed AMT and a CVT unit.

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Safety features

For enhanced safety, Nissan might offer six airbags in the 2024 Magnite. Other safety features will include a 360-degree camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Expected price

The Nissan Magnite facelift will be a bit costlier than the current model, given the styling and feature upgrades. As of now, the Nissan Magnite is priced between Rs 6 lakh – Rs 11.27 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite Facelift: Rivals

The Nissan Magnite facelift will take on the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza. Furthermore, the 2024 Magnite will also be a strong competitor to Skoda’s upcoming compact SUV, Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Fronx.