Nissan Magnite Compact SUV Revealed Officially Ahead Of Launch

Nissan Magnite will likely go on sale in India in early 2021, powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine

Nissan Africa, Middle East and India (AMI) will see as many as eight new vehicles over the next eighteen months. The Japanese manufacturer is working on launching new products in India and they will be spearheaded by a sub-four-metre SUV. Confirmed to be named ‘Magnite’, the five-seater will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300.

It has also been confirmed that the Nissan Magnite will be equipped with features such as around view monitor, cruise control and an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The Magnite is expected to have its starting price around Rs. 5.25 lakh (ex-showroom) due to the heavily localised platform and it will be stuffed with features to take the fight to its modern rivals.

The Magnite will likely go on sale in the early stages of next year in India and is underpinned by the same CMF-A+ architecture that can be found in Renault Triber and the upcoming Renault Kiger. Nissan advertised the model as ‘B-SUV Concept’ during its global premiere and what has been revealed doesn’t look to be the final road going version.

However, it does looks close to production with a rather brawny look for a sub-four-metre SUV and Nissan claims that it has a very spacious cabin for a product of its size. The Magnite will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine kicking out around 95 horsepower. Both manual and automatic transmission options will be provided – CVT in the top-end variants.

We do expect a number of segment-first features to be on-board as well. The exterior is said to have taken influence from the global range of Nissan SUVs and crossovers. It boasts sharp headlamps, chrome garnished prominent front grille and boomerang-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights emerging from the headlamps and ending in the bumper with an L-shaped at the edge.

The DRLs ensure an aggressive upright front fascia complemented by bonnet lines and side creases. The two-tone alloy wheel design and silver cladding below the doors, double-bubble integrated spoiler, floating roofline, muscular squarish black wheel arches, chrome door handles and horizontal LED tail lights are other highlighting design bits of the Magnite.