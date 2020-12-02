Nissan Magnite Sub-4m SUV Launched In India From Rs. 4.99 Lakh

The Magnite has gone on to become the most affordable car in the sub-compact SUV segment and Nissan has generously packed the car with features

The sub-4m SUV space has welcomed a brand new offering in the form of the Nissan Magnite, which has been launched in the country at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magnite joins the busiest segment in the Indian market, and rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 as well as the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Nissan is offering the Magnite in five different variants, namely XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). Take a look at the variant-wise price of the new sub-4m SUV in the table below –

Variant Price* XE 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 4,99,000 XL 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 5,99,000 XV 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 6,68,000 XV Premium 1.0-litre petrol MT Rs 7,55,000 XL 1.0-litre turbo petrol MT Rs 6,99,000 XV 1.0-litre turbo petrol MT Rs 7,68,000 XV Premium 1.0-litre turbo petrol MT Rs 8,45,000 XL 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT Rs 7,89,000 XV 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT Rs 8,58,000 XV Premium 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT Rs 9,35,000

*All prices are ex-showroom

The Magnite has been equipped with a range of segment-first features, which include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster as well as a 360-degree camera. On the safety front, the car gets dual frontal airbags, a tyre pressure monitor, ABS with EBD, a reverse camera and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Other features on offer include LED bi-projector headlamps, cruise control, steering-mounted controls, voice recognition technology, push-button start, electrically adjustable wing mirrors and an automatic climate control. Nissan is also offering an optional Technology Package with the XV and XV Premium variants, which includes additional equipment like wireless charging, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps, and JBL speakers.

Dimensions Nissan Magnite Length 3994 mm Width 1758 mm Height 1572 mm Wheelbase 2500 mm Ground clearance 205 mm Boot space 336 litres

In terms of size, the Magnite measures 3994 mm in length, 1758 mm in width, stands 1572 mm tall, and has a 2500 mm long wheelbase. Powering the Magnite are two different powertrains, including a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, as well as a new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit.

Engine 1.0-litre NA petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT)/

152 Nm (CVT) Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT/

CVT

The former puts out 72 PS of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the turbo-petrol motor generates 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm with CVT). A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard with both the powertrains, while the turbo-petrol engine also gets an optional CVT auto.