Nissan Magnite Bookings Begin Unofficially, Launch Expected Later This Month

The Nissan Magnite will be the most affordable sub-4-metre crossover SUV in India, and will be available with two powertrain options

Ahead of the launch of the Magnite SUV, select Nissan Dealerships in India have started accepting unofficial bookings for it. The token amount starts at Rs. 11,000, and the company will officially launch the vehicle very soon. We’ve already brought you news of the Nissan Magnite’s price, which will soar between R. 5.50 lakh to Rs. 8.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Nissan Magnite will become the most affordable vehicle in its segment upon launch. The Japanese brand’s current lineup includes the Kicks, along with Go, Go+, and redi-Go (under Datsun sub-brand). These vehicles, sadly, never got any significant sales in India. The company is betting big on the Magnite, hoping to finally enjoy some sales success in our market.

The Magnite has been developed on the CMF-A+ platform, which is a modified version of the Renault Kwid’s and Triber’s platform. Also, the French manufacturer will introduce a new sub-4-metre SUV next year, based on the Magnite, expected to be christened the Renault Kiger.

The little Nissan crossover will be available with two petrol engine options. The first one will be a 1.0-litre, inline-3, naturally aspirated engine, capable of generating 71 HP of maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission only.

The second engine option will be a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged motor, which can develop a peak power and torque output of 100 HP and 160 Nm, respectively. This motor will come mated to a 5-speed manual as standard, while a CVT will be offered as an option. Nissan will not offer a diesel engine option, like many other manufacturers in the BS6 era.

The Magnite will also have a few segment-first features, like a 360-degree camera, 7-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from that, it will also offer 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, LED headlamps and DRLs, power-adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, keyless entry, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Upon launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks, the Nissan Magnite will compete against the likes of Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford Ecosport, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.