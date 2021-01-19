Nissan Magnite ‘Black Edition’ Version Digitally Imagined – Video

Here, we have a digital rendering which imagines what Nissan Magnite’s Black Edition model would look like, if it were to ever launch

Nissan Magnite was launched in India last month (December 2020), and it has managed to generate a lot of buzz in our market. Booking figures for this little SUV had crossed 32,800 within just a month, and the company has increased production to meet the rather overwhelming demand. While buyers are busy booking one, digital artist Shoeb R Kalania has gone ahead and created his version of a ‘Black Edition’ Nissan Magnite.

The video starts with a regular Nissan Magnite, in dual-tone red & black paint scheme (Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black). The artist first changes the exterior colour to black, and turns the chrome grille surrounds into piano black ones. The same piano black treatment is also given to the chrome lining on the window sills.

To give the design a sporty touch, red highlights have been added to the front grille, faux front bash plate, and fog lamp housings. The car also gets a set of new blacked-out wheels, which look brilliant. The chrome-plated door handles and chrome door claddings have been left unchanged, although the latter also gets red highlights on it.

There are red inserts on the ORVMS and the roof rails as well, further enhancing the visual appeal of the vehicle. This is strictly an aesthetic upgrade, and quite a good one at that. It would be great if we could see a similar Limited Edition version from Nissan make its way into our market in the future.

The base engine of the Nissan Magnite is a 1.0-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol unit. This motor develops a maximum power of 73 PS and a peak torque of 96 Nm, and comes paired to a 5-speed manual transmission. There’s also a turbocharged version of the same engine on offer, which is good for 100 PS and 152 Nm.

The turbo-petrol variants get a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, along with an optional CVT. The Magnite is priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and competes with the likes of Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, etc.