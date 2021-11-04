Nissan Magnite Beats Renault Kiger In Oct 2021 Sales

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are similarly priced, and face competition from the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Maruti Vitara Brezza etc

Nissan marked its entry into the ever-growing sub-compact SUV segment in the country with the Magnite that was launched late last year, while its sister brand Renault followed a few months later with the Kiger. As of now, both the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger are the two most affordable cars in the sub-4m SUV segment, and have helped their respective brands regain traction in the market.

In the month of October 2021, Nissan managed to sell 3,389 units of the Magnite, whereas Renault shipped 2,643 units of the Kiger. Both the sub-compact SUVs were one of the best-selling cars in their respective brands’ lineup for the said month.

As of now, Renault retails the Kiger at a base price of Rs 5.64 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite has currently priced from Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the sub-4m SUVs are equipped with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque, along with a turbocharged version of the same engine that belts out 100 PS power and 160 Nm torque (152 Nm with CVT).

The transmission options include a 5-speed MT that is offered with both the engines, while the turbo-petrol unit is also offered with an optional CVT auto. Moreover, Renault also offers an optional AMT transmission with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine on the Kiger.

Talking about the equipment on offer, both the cars come with features like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, premium audio system, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, auto climate control, air purifier, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, connected car tech, push-button start/stop and so on.