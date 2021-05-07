Nissan Magnite Beats Renault Kiger In April 2021 Sales

The Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs 5.59 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, while the Renault Kiger retails from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.72 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom)

Nissan entered the sub-4m SUV segment in the Indian market with the Magnite that was launched in the country late last year, and its sister brand Renault followed a few months later with the Kiger. The Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger are currently the two most affordable cars in the sub-compact SUV segment, and have helped the respective brands post good numbers on sales charts.

In the month of April 2021, Nissan managed to sell 2,904 units of the Magnite, whereas Renault sold 2,800 units of the Kiger. Both the sub-4m SUVs were one of the best-selling cars in their respective brands’ portfolio. As of now, Nissan retails the Magnite at a base price of Rs 5.59 lakh, which goes up to Rs 10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

On the other hand, the Renault Kiger is currently priced from Rs 5.45 lakh to Rs 9.72 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the cars are offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 72 PS of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 100 PS power and 160 Nm torque (152 Nm with CVT).

The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox on offer with both the engines, while the turbo-petrol mill can also be had with an optional CVT auto. However, Renault also offers an optional AMT transmission with the 1.0-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine.

On the feature front, the Magnite gets an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, and push-button start/stop.

The Kiger, on the other hand, comes equipped with a configurable 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, three drive modes, an 8-inch floating touchscreen system with wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, triple-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, a 4-speaker and 4-tweeter system by Arkamys, cruise control, auto climate control etc.