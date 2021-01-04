Nissan Magnite Base Variant Price Increased By Rs. 50,000, 3rd Shift Begins At Plant

Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and it can be had with a manual or a CVT automatic transmission in the top-end variants

Nissan Motor India Limited has endured tremendous success with the Magnite SUV within a few weeks of its market debut. The compact SUV currently sits at the lower end of the segment courtesy of its aggressive price bracket and its strategy of competitively pricing the product has certainly worked wonders. In just over a month of its launch, Nissan has garnered more than 32,800 reservations for the Magnite.

Moreover, Nissan has witnessed more than 1.80 lakh enquiries for the sub-four-metre SUV. In an official statement, it has been said that the Japanese manufacturer is starting a third shift expansion and more than 1,000 workers are hired specifically at its plant in Tamil Nadu to reduce the waiting period to 2-3 months. Recently, the Magnite was awarded four stars by ASEAN NCAP crash test organization.

The most affordable compact SUV is also one of the safest cars money could buy in the mass market space and in response to the growing enquiries and attend customers, the workforce at the dealerships has also been increased according to the brand.

VARIANTS EX-SHOWROOM OLD PRICES NEW PRICES DELTA MAGNITE MT XE 4,99,000 5,49,000 50,000 MAGNITE MT XL 5,99,000 5,99,000 — MAGNITE MT XV 6,68,000 6,68,000 — MAGNITE MT XV Dual Tone 6,82,000 6,82,000 — MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM 7,55,000 7,55,000 — MAGNITE MT XV PREMIUM Dual Tone 7,69,000 7,69,000 — MAGNITE TURBO MT XL 6,99,000 6,99,000 — MAGNITE TURBO MT XV 7,68,000 7,68,000 — MAGNITE TURBO MT XV Dual Tone 7,82,000 7,82,000 — MAGNITE TURBO MT XV PREMIUM 8,45,000 8,45,000 — MAGNITE TURBO MT XV PREMIUM Dual Tone 8,59,000 8,59,000 — MAGNITE TURBO MT XV PREMIUM (O) 8,55,000 8,55,000 — MAGNITE TURBO MT XV PREMIUM (O) Dual Tone 8,69,000 8,69,000 — MAGNITE TURBO CVT XL 7,89,000 7,89,000 — MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV 8,58,000 8,58,000 — MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV Dual Tone 8,72,000 8,72,000 — MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM 9,35,000 9,35,000 — MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM Dual Tone 9,49,000 9,49,000 — MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM (O) 9,45,000 9,45,000 — MAGNITE TURBO CVT XV PREMIUM (O) Dual Tone 9,59,000 9,59,000 —

Ashwani Gupta, COO Nissan Motor Company, said “The overwhelming positive response we have received for the all-new Nissan Magnite is a great testament to Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through world class design, product technology and manufacturing.”

The price of the entry-level XE manual variant has been hiked from Rs. 4.99 lakh to Rs. 5.49 lakh – at an increase of Rs. 50,000 while all the other trims continue with the same price range as the CVT automatic transmission equipped models have a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The Magnite can be booked at the authorised dealerships or online.

The compact SUV is available in 20 grades across 36 combinations. It is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 72 PS maximum power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, on the other hand, kicks out 100 PS power and 152 Nm torque. Transmission duties are dealt by a five-speed manual or a CVT.