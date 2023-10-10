Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At Rs. 6.49 Lakh

Nissan Magnite AMT has become the most affordable AMT variant in an SUV in India with an introductory starting price valid until November 10

Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has commenced the pre-bookings for the Magnite AMT dubbed the EZ-Shift and it carries an introductory price tag of Rs. 6,49,900, which is valid till November 10. The Nissan Magnite AMT has become the most affordable AMT equipped SUV in India. It features a 1.0L NA three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed AMT.

The Magnite can be bought with a five-speed manual gearbox as standard and it has a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.35 kmpl while the new AMT equipped variant has a higher fuel economy of 19.70 kmpl. It also gains two drive modes as the Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift gives the convenience of choosing between automatic and manual driving modes.

For dealing with stop-and-go traffic, the creep function lets you drive the car at low speeds simply by releasing the brake pedal without having to use the accelerator. It also gets anti stall and kick down. Available only with a 1.0L NA petrol engine, the Nissan Magnite AMT is retailed across XE Base, XL Mid, XV Upper, XV Pre-Premium variants.

Only a few days ago, the Japanese manufacturer introduced the Magnite Kuro Special Edition in India carrying an all-black exterior and interior theme. The arrival of the Automated Manual Transmission has expanded the range as four engine choices are available such as Manual & EZ-Shift in 1.0L NA engine, and Manual and CVT options in 1.0L Turbo engine.

Speaking of the new launch, Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience.”

The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift comes with Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) incorporating the Hill Start Assist (HSA) function as standard. An all-new two-tone Blue and Black paint scheme is also on offer along with a new Vivid Blue colour with black dual-tone roof. The made-in-India Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets.