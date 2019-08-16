Nissan Kicks SUV Offered With 0% Interest Rate This Month – Details

Nissan Kicks is offered with an interest rate of 7.99 per cent for three years finance on the petrol variant as well

The petrol version of the Kicks SUV is being offered in the domestic market with an interest rate of 7.99 per cent for three years while the existing Nissan owners can avail the mid-size SUV for zero per cent interest rate for the same period of time along with exchange bonus of Rs. 17,000.

The diesel variant, on the other hand, can be had with 7.99 per cent interest rate and the SUV can be bought at zero per cent interest rate on finance for one year besides the exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000.

Nissan Motor India Private Limited launched the brand new Kicks in January 2019 and is priced between Rs. 9.55 lakh and Rs. 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). sold in XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium Plus variants, the Kicks gets a number of exterior changes on its India-spec version comparted to the global counterpart.

For instance, it has grown 99 mm longer. The Kicks sits on the heavily localised B0 platform and it has a wheelbase of 2,673 mm. Compared to its main competitor Hyundai Creta, the Kicks is longer, wider and has longer wheelbase with more ground clearance. Despite offering several segment-first features, the Kicks did not receive big response among customers.

In July 2019, only 132 units of the Kicks were retailed. This was in complete contrast to its first month presence as Nissan sold 1,370 units in January 2019 and beat Tata Harrier. The Kicks comprises of features like 360-degree around view monitoring camera, VDC (Vehicle Dynamic Control) in all diesel trims except XL, HSA (Hill Start Assist), multiple airbags and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution).

An eight-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity is at the centre of the dashboard while rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and cornering fog lamps are other key equipment. As standard, it is sold with 3-year warranty and service package with roadside assistance.