Nissan Kicks Street Sport Debuts At SEMA Show 2019

The Kicks showcased at the annual event is heavily accessorised with aftermarket fitments and a turbocharged engine

Nissan has showcased a heavily modded version of its Kicks crossover, which is being called ‘Kicks Street Sport’ at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show. The SEMA show is an annual event for the automotive aftermarket, held in Las Vegas where modifiers and accessories companies from all over the world participate to showcase their aftermarket products.

The Kicks Street Sport has been displayed with extensive mods, including a custom-built wide body kit given the fact that it sports wider 17-inch racing wheels with sporty six-spoke bronze coloured alloy wheels, Nismo sports exhausts, and Sparco racing seats inside the cabin. The car’s exterior has also gone a chrome delete treatment.

The 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that the stock Kicks crossover comes equipped with (internationally), has now been modded with an aftermarket turbocharger kit, along with a new ECU. No power figures have been revealed by Nissan officially, but it’s an open secret that the figures are higher than the stock engine’s 124 HP of peak power and 155 Nm of peak torque.

Do note that the Kicks showcased here is different from the Indian version of the SUV. Nissan Kicks in India shares Renault’s MO platform with the Renault Captur, however the Kicks Street Sport is based on the international Kicks which uses Nissan’s V platform.

Hence, the highly-specced car showcased at the 2019 SEMA is smaller in size as compared to the Kicks being sold in India. In India, Nissan has equipped the Kicks with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The former unit is rated at 104.5 HP/142 Nm, while the dieselengine churns out 108 HP of max power and 240 Nm peak torque.

With a starting price of Rs 9.55 lakh for the base variant, which goes up to Rs 13.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim, the Nissan Kicks competes against the likes of other mid-size SUVs in the Indian market including the recently launched Kia Seltos and MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, Renault Captur and Tata Harrier.