Nissan Kicks, Honda Jazz, WR-V & Hyundai Kona – 0 Sales In Feb

Honda Jazz and WR-V posted zero unit sales last month in India suggesting that they have been let go from the brand’s domestic lineup

With more stringent emission standards coming into effect from April 1, 2023 a number of passenger cars are waiting to be discontinued in India. In February 2023, zero units of the Nissan Kicks, Honda Jazz, Honda WR-V and Hyundai Kona were sold. It is no secret that Honda is shelving the Jazz premium hatchback and WR-V compact crossover.

The Jazz has been around without any significant updates for years now despite Honda giving it a generation upgrade quite a while ago. In recent times, the Jazz’s domestic range gradually shrunk as well and no it’s no more on sale. The Japanese manufacturer introduced the WR-V back in early 2018. Amidst decent sales over the years, Honda is pulling the plugs on the WR-V.

While the WR-V won’t get a replacement, Honda will launch an all-new midsize SUV in the coming months. It will be based on the updated version of the Amaze’s platform and will boast a new electronic architecture. The engine lineup will be shared with the City as the 1.5L NA petrol and the 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engines will be utilised.

Honda currently sells the Amaze and City sedans alone in India and they garnered a total of 6,086 unit sales against 7,187 units with a YoY drop of 15 per cent. With Nissan letting go of the 1.3L turbo petrol and the 1.5L NA petrol engines, the Kicks had to be discontinued as well.

The only engine that is available in Renault-Nissan’s stable right now is the 1.0L three-pot petrol in NA and turbo guises. The Kicks was based on the B0 platform and it will not be used for future models as Renault-Nissan is investing big time to localise the CMF-B architecture.

In December 2022, the South Korean auto major unveiled the all-new Kona for the global markets and its electric iteration will more likely be launched in India later this year with a host of revisions inside and out. It has a claimed range of close to 500 km on a single charge.