Nissan Kicks, Datsun Go & Go+ To Get CVT This Festive Season: Report

The head of Nissan India has confirmed that Nissan will be coming out with a CVT-equipped variant of the GO and GO+ this festive season, to be followed by Kicks CVT

The Indian automotive sector is going through one of its worst downfalls ever in terms of sales and customer sentiments, but the upcoming festive season is being seen as a ray of hope by many. That’s not it, companies are also required to update their entire fleet of cars, that they plan to sell post-April 2020, to meet the BS-VI emission norm as it is mandated by the government.

As a result, Nissan will be trying to make the most of its opportunities as it will not only be launching the updated BS-VI compliant version of the Kicks SUV later this year but will also be introducing a CVT-equipped variant. This will also be extended to Nissan’s sub-brand Datsun as the Datsun GO and the GO+ will get a CVT gearbox and be updated to BS-VI emission norm during the upcoming festive season.

The head of Nissan India – Hardeep Singh Brar confirmed this development in a recent interview and called this as a part of Nissan following the trend and catering to the rise of the demand for automatic gearbox-equipped vehicles across segments.

Currently, the Nissan Kicks is available with a choice of a 1498cc in-line 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106 PS of power at 5,600 RPM and 142 Nm of torque at 4,000 RPM, or a 1461cc in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 110 PS of power at 3,850 RPM and a massive 240 Nm of torque at 1,750 RPM.

The petrol engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission whereas the diesel engine gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Nissan Kicks has a starting price of Rs 9.55 lakh for petrol engine variants and Rs 11.09 lakh for the diesel engine variants (all prices ex-showroom).

The Datsun GO and GO+, on the other hand, come powered by a 1198cc three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 68 PS of power at 5000 RPM and 104 Nm of torque at 4000 RPM, that is offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The starting price for the Datsun GO and the GO+ is Rs 3.32 lakh and Rs 3.86 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

Expect all these cars to get a bump in price as BS-VI compliant cars are expected to get dearer by around Rs 1 lakh on their ex-showroom price, and the CVT variants to take the updated price further up by around Rs 50,000 on the ex-showroom price.

