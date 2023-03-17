Nissan Kicks Bookings Put On Hold – Sales Dropped Big Time

Nissan sold just 3 units of the Kicks in November 2022 and 3 months since then, not a single unit of the Kicks has been sold

The Indian automobile industry was riding high in 2022 on the back of strong demand and manufacturing outputs. While every manufacturer enjoyed the purple patch, a few select models of some carmakers performed poorly and one such car in question is the Nissan Kicks. First launched in January 2019, the Kicks received a BS6 upgrade in 2020.

Nissan sold just 3 units of the Kicks in November 2022 and 3 months since then, not a single unit of the Kicks has been sold. Post this, Nissan has halted the booking for Kicks. Nissan has stopped accepting both online bookings and bookings via dealerships. After November, Nissan hasn’t reportedly dispatched a single unit of the Kicks and hasn’t produced any units in the past 2 months either.

While the Kicks is still listed on Nissan India’s official website, it cannot be booked. Only the Magnite can be booked online or via dealerships across Nissan’s brand touchpoints. This adds fuel to the rumours that state that the Kicks might be discontinued owing to poor sales and that could turn out to be true as there’s no official update on the Kicks being upgraded to meet the RDE BS6 phase 2 norms and any vehicle that doesn’t comply with those norms can’t be sold after the 31st day of March 2023.

The Nissan Kicks was offered in 3 trim levels – XL, XV, and XV premium and it started from INR 9.50 lakhs to INR 14.90 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom). It was offered with 2 petrol engines – a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which produced 106PS of peak power and 142 Nm of peak torque which was mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Alternatively, it also got a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine which produced 156 PS of peak power and 254 Nm of peak torque and was mated to a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The Kicks was also decently equipped with LED projector headlights and tail lights, Automatic climate control, 8-inch touch infotainment scream with android auto and apple carplay, cooled glovebox, ESC more.

Unfortunately for Nissan where they have Magnite on one end of the spectrum which sells great, the Kicks on the other hand couldn’t garner much sales.