Nissan Kicks Available With Benefits Worth Up To INR 80,000 In April 2021

Nissan currently offers the Kicks in India with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine rated at 106 PS/142 Nm as well as a 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit producing 156 PS power and 254 Nm torque

The Nissan Kicks was launched in India back in 2018 as one of the initial rivals to the likes of the Renault Duster and Hyundai Creta. While the car’s design and equipment list impressed everyone, the Kicks couldn’t manage to make its mark in the mid-size SUV segment.

Furthermore, the introduction of more modern rivals in recent times has drastically affected its sales. In a bid to improve sales, Nissan is now offering a range of benefits with the Kicks. These benefits include a cash discount, an exchange bonus as well as an additional discount.

Nissan has listed these benefits on their official website, and the total benefits amount to Rs 80,000. The Kicks is currently being offered with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 along with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000. Apart from these two, Nissan is also offering an additional discount of Rs 10,000 with the Kicks.

It should be noted that the additional discount will be based on the CIBIL score of the buyer. Also, the exchange benefit can be availed at a NIC enabled dealership only. Before any discounts, the Kicks is currently priced from Rs 9.49 lakh for the entry-level 1.5L XL variant to Rs 14.64 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the range-topping 1.3L Turbo XV Pre CVT.

Nissan offers two different powertrains with the Kicks, including a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 106 PS of maximum power and 142 Nm of peak torque, as well as a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine rated at 156 PS/254 Nm that is co-developed with Mercedes-Benz.

While the former can only be had with a 5-speed MT, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine is available with a 6-speed MT, as well as an optional 8-speed CVT. The Kicks’ equipment list consists of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, NissanConnect connected-car tech with over 50 features and smartwatch connectivity, automatic climate control, around-view monitor, 17-inch machined alloy wheels and more.