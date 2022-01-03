Nissan India Sales Grow By 159% In December 2021 – 3,010 Units Sold

Nissan India’s domestic sales and exports have both seen strong YoY growth in April-December 2021 over the same period in 2020

Nissan India has revealed its sales numbers for December 2021, and the figures are fairly impressive. The manufacturer sold a total of 3,010 vehicles in the domestic market, which is a massive 159.71 per cent growth on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, with 1,159 units sold during the same month the year before (in December 2020).

So far in FY2021-22, i.e., from April 2021 to December 2021, the manufacturer has sold 27,965 vehicles in the domestic market, which is a gigantic 323.14 per cent YoY growth as compared to 6,609 units sold between April 2020 and December 2020. Exports have seen a YoY growth of 60.71 per cent, from 17,785 vehicles in April-December 2020 to 28,582 vehicles in April-December 2021.

It should be noted that these sales figures are inclusive of both Nissan and Datsun cars. Despite the global semiconductor ship shortage, Nissan India has managed to post record sales growth, which is an extremely impressive feat, and a major portion of that success was raked in by the Magnite compact SUV.

Nissan Magnite was launched in India back in December 2020, and it was an immediate hit in our market. The little crossover is the manufacturer’s most popular car in our market, with a cumulative booking figure of over 77,000 to date, of which 35,000 units have been delivered to customers.

Currently priced from Rs. 5.71 lakh to Rs. 10.15 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), the Magnite is extremely affordable. Other vehicles in the company’s arsenal include Nissan Kicks (Rs. 9.49 lakh – Rs. 14.64 lakh), Datsun redi-GO (Rs. 3.83 lakh – Rs. 4.95 lakh), Datsun Go (Rs. 4.02 lakh – Rs. 6.51 lakh), and Datsun Go Plus (Rs. 4.25 lakh – Rs. 6.99 lakh). The carmaker is reportedly working on a new MPV for the Indian market, which is expected to debut this year.

Nissan also offers a subscription plan in India, which allows customers to own a car without any ownership haggles. The subscription service is currently available in select regions – Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai – and includes benefits like no down payment, zero insurance cost, no maintenance cost, etc., which makes it an extremely alluring option for young, enthusiastic buyers.