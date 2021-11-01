Nissan India Records 254% Growth In Sales, Thanks To Magnite

In October 2021, Nissan sold 3,913 vehicles in the Indian market, thereby registering an enormous YoY sales growth of over 254 per cent

Nissan India has released its sale figures for last month, i.e., October 2021. The manufacturer dispatched a total of 6,917 vehicles in that period, out of which 3,913 units were for the domestic market and 3,004 units were for exports. It should be noted that these are combined figures for Nissan and Datsun in India.

In October 2020, Nissan India’s domestic sales figure stood at 1,105 units, which translates to a massive 254.12 per cent growth for last month on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis. In September 2021, the company had sold a total of 2,816 units in our market, which results in a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of around 39 per cent for October 2021.

Export figures have shown an even larger YoY growth last month – 3,905.33 per cent – with just 75 units exported in the same month last year. The biggest reason for the company’s sales growth in India is the Magnite. Launched in December last year, the compact crossover quickly became Nissan’s most popular product in our market, thanks mainly to its aggressive pricing (current price – Rs. 5.71 lakh to Rs. 10.15 lakh, ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Nissan Magnite has two engine options on offer. The first one is a 1.0-litre NA petrol motor, which belts out 72 PS and 96 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The second one is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which generates 100 PS and 160 Nm (152 Nm on CVT variants). A 5-speed manual transmission comes as standard on both, while the turbocharged engine gets a CVT option as well.

Despite challenges posed by the global semiconductor shortage and the lockdown, the Magnite’s sales figures have been growing strong. Other than the Magnite, Nissan and Datsun have the following vehicles in their joint lineup – Redi-GO, Go, Go Plus, and Kicks.

Nissan has been busy expanding its dealership network and service centres across India in recent times. Earlier this year, the manufacturer had announced subscription plans as well for its cars, which allows people to lease cars instead of buying them. The manufacturer is also offering some brilliant finance schemes, all in order to attract more customers and further improve sales in the Indian market.