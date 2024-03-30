Nissan India Plans To Launch 3 New Cars Including A Creta Rival

Nissan is focussing on launching three new cars in India including two SUVs that will be exported to several global markets

A few days ago, Nissan unveiled The Arc business plan as new investments and a host of new models are waiting to arrive between now and 2026 on a global scale. The Japanese auto major has been specific about its upcoming offerings in the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania regions as it plots a huge product assault to increase its market share.

“The Arc” business plan will play a significant role in the brand achieving its long-term “Ambition 2030”. The brand aims to increase its sales volumes to one million units and 30 per cent of it is projected to come from the AMIEO region. As part of its new business plan, Nissan will bring in as many as 16 new zero-emission vehicles and 14 IC-engined models globally.

For the AMIEO region, five new electric vehicles and six ICE cars are headed from the aforementioned bunch including the next-generation Leaf. Over 40 per cent of the company’s sales, which is enduring a long-standing alliance with Renault, is projected to come from BEVs in Europe by 2026 and as many as five new models will arrive by then including e-Micra.

It will start manufacturing a new breed of EVs with bi-directional charging capabilities in the United Kingdom. As far as India is concerned, Nissan is focussing on launching three new PVs as it is estimated to increase its sales numbers from 63,000 units in 2023 to 95,000 units in 2026. Nissan has already teased its derivative of the upcoming Renault Duster for India.

It will go on sale sometime next year and will spawn a seven-seater sibling. The Magnite facelift is also under development with minor cosmetic updates and the X-Trail also appears to be in the pipeline. The Nissan midsize SUV will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMF-B platform and it will compete with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

The Nissan derivative of the Renault Triber compact MPV has also been rumoured. Nissan is aiming to nearly double its volumes in Africa and will ship the two midsize SUVs to this region along with South Africa and the Middle East as the Oragadam plant near Chennai will act as a manufacturing hub.