Nissan Hatchback Based On Renault Kwid Rendered, Looks Convincingly Stylish

Dubbed the Nissan Play, it is based on the CMF-A+ platform based Renault Kwid while adapting design cues from Nissan’s global range

Renault has enjoyed tremendous with the Kwid in India and it catapulted the brand to become a volume player. The hatchback, with its SUV-like stance and packed features list, has been welcomed by customers across the country and the highly aggressive price tag has been a cherry on top. The French manufacturer continued to unravel special and anniversary editions of the Kwid to keep the hatchback refresh in the domestic market.

It took until last year for Renault to come up with a mid-cycle facelift version with heavily revised exterior and new features on the inside. The design has been influenced by the electric version of Kwid sold abroad and it enhanced the sporty appeal of the budget hatchback. While Renault has been a hit in the sub-10 lakh space courtesy of the Kwid and seven-seater Triber, the same cannot be said for Nissan as it has remained a premium brand.

The Japanese auto major will release the made-for-India compact SUV known as Magnite in the coming months. Based on the CMF-A+ platform as the Kwid and Triber, the Magnite will be heavily localised and it holds plenty of significance for the brand’s future moving forwards. But what if Nissan decides to take the Renault route and launch a mass-market product?

The safe bet will be a hatch based on the Kwid. It has been rendered by Kleber Silva giving us a glimpse of what the production model could turn out to be. While the SUV-like stance is retained the front and rear styling changes pertain to what can be found in the latest Nissan models especially the Micra.

The front end comprises of sleek headlamps, a large black grille section and chrome detailing. Some of the highlighting design elements include prominent fog lamp housing, wide air intake, black finished roof, blackened B-pillar, black side cladding, sporty alloy wheels, black wheel arches, C-shaped LED tail lamps, black rear bumper, etc.

Dubbed the Nissan Play, it could be powered by the same BSVI compliant 0.8-litre and 1.0-litre petrol engine used in the Renault Kwid with five-speed manual and five-speed AMT transmission choices.