Nissan Delivers 720 Magnite SUVs On India’s 72nd Republic Day

The recently-launched Nissan Magnite has now become the Japanese carmaker’s most popular vehicle in the Indian market

To commemorate the 72nd Republic Day of India, Nissan delivered over 720 units of the Magnite across the country. The Nissan Magnite was launched in India last month (December 2020), and has managed to garner more than 35,000 bookings and over 1.5 lakh enquiries already. Due to the overwhelming response from buyers, the waiting period for the little Nissan crossover has reached up to eight months.

To meet customer demands, the company has started a third shift in its manufacturing plant. The Magnite was Nissan’s last hope for the Indian market, and its seems like the company has managed to hit the target finally, thanks largely to the aggressive pricing of the vehicle, which undercuts its competition by a fair margin.

The Nissan Magnite is currently priced from Rs. 5.49 lakh to Rs. 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Compared to its rivals, namely Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and Honda HR-V, the Magnite has a lower entry price. Also, the Magnite has a few segment-first features on offer, like 360-degree camera, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto, and a fully-digital 7-inch TFT instrument cluster.

Other than that, the Magnite also gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED headlights, and Nissan Connect (with 50 connected car features). As for the powertrains, there are two on offer here. The first is a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, with 73 PS and 96 Nm on tap. The second one is a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbo-petrol motor, which develops 100 PS and 152 Nm. A 5-speed gearbox is offered as standard, while the turbo-petrol variants get an optional CVT.

Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India said, “On the joyous celebration of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with 720-plus deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite, an SUV built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support and congratulate every Indian on this special day!”

Nissan has also announced a new campaign, called ‘Happy with Nissan’, for a period of one month in India. Under this campaign, the company is offering free 60-point vehicle checkups, along with 50 per cent discount on select parts and 20 per cent discount on labour charge, to customers who were unable to get their cars serviced due to the lockdown last year.