Nissan December 2019 Sales Analysis – Redi Go, Go, Micra, Terrano, Sunny

Nissan posted a total of 1,380 units in December 2019 with 8.3 per cent negative sales growth and stood in 12th position overall

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd endured a torrid 2019 amidst its global alliance partner, Renault, became the highest sold European manufacturer last year with nearly 89,000 units and 8 per cent YoY sales growth. The influential factor for Renault’s sales resurgence in 2019 was the debut of Triber and facelifted Kwid.

The Japanese company’s low-cost sub-brand, Datsun, did not add any brand new product into its domestic lineup while Nissan launched the Kicks mid-size SUV in January 2019 with underwhelming success compared to the competition. Nissan could make a strong comeback in 2020 as a sub-four-metre SUV appears to be in the pipeline.

Reports indicate that it will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Kwid, Triber and the forthcoming Renault subcompact SUV codenamed HBC. Other media reports suggest that Datsun could introduce a five-seater Vitara Brezza and Venue rival sometime later this year and it could be christened the Magnite.

Model (+/-%) December 2019 December 2018 Datsun Redi-Go (24%) 1,380 1,114 Nissan Kicks (4455%) 501 11 Datsun Go (-84%) 105 648 Datsun Go+ (-82%) 67 379 Nissan Micra (-57%) 65 151 Nissan Sunny (31%) 51 39 Nissan Terrano 0 23

We do not know which speculation or both of them will come true or not just yet but having presence in the hotly contested sub-4m SUV space will only help in gaining volumes for Nissan and Datsun. As for December 2019, the Japanese duo combined to register a total of 2,169 units domestically.

Datsun’s entry-level Redi-Go garnered a total of 1,380 units in December 2019 as against 1,114 units during the same month in 2018 with 24 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth. The Kicks, on the other hand, managed to record 501 units last month while Datsun’s Go came in at third with a tally of just 105 units.

The hatchback saw 84 per cent YoY sales decline as 648 units were sold in December 2018. The Go+ MPV had another difficult month as only 67 units were sold with 82 per cent sales de-growth. Nissan’s Sunny continued its run of low sales volume with 51 units while no Terranos were sold in December 2019.