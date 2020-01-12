Nissan December 2019 Sales Analysis – Redi Go, Go, Micra, Terrano, Sunny

Nissan posted a total of 1,380 units in December 2019 with 8.3 per cent negative sales growth and stood in 12th position overall
Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd endured a torrid 2019 amidst its global alliance partner, Renault, became the highest sold European manufacturer last year with nearly 89,000 units and 8 per cent YoY sales growth. The influential factor for Renault’s sales resurgence in 2019 was the debut of Triber and facelifted Kwid.
The Japanese company’s low-cost sub-brand, Datsun, did not add any brand new product into its domestic lineup while Nissan launched the Kicks mid-size SUV in January 2019 with underwhelming success compared to the competition. Nissan could make a strong comeback in 2020 as a sub-four-metre SUV appears to be in the pipeline.
Reports indicate that it will be based on the same CMF-A+ platform as the Kwid, Triber and the forthcoming Renault subcompact SUV codenamed HBC. Other media reports suggest that Datsun could introduce a five-seater Vitara Brezza and Venue rival sometime later this year and it could be christened the Magnite.
|Model (+/-%)
|December 2019
|December 2018
|Datsun Redi-Go (24%)
|1,380
|1,114
|Nissan Kicks (4455%)
|501
|11
|Datsun Go (-84%)
|105
|648
|Datsun Go+ (-82%)
|67
|379
|Nissan Micra (-57%)
|65
|151
|Nissan Sunny (31%)
|51
|39
|Nissan Terrano
|0
|23
We do not know which speculation or both of them will come true or not just yet but having presence in the hotly contested sub-4m SUV space will only help in gaining volumes for Nissan and Datsun. As for December 2019, the Japanese duo combined to register a total of 2,169 units domestically.
Datsun’s entry-level Redi-Go garnered a total of 1,380 units in December 2019 as against 1,114 units during the same month in 2018 with 24 per cent Year-on-Year sales growth. The Kicks, on the other hand, managed to record 501 units last month while Datsun’s Go came in at third with a tally of just 105 units.
The hatchback saw 84 per cent YoY sales decline as 648 units were sold in December 2018. The Go+ MPV had another difficult month as only 67 units were sold with 82 per cent sales de-growth. Nissan’s Sunny continued its run of low sales volume with 51 units while no Terranos were sold in December 2019.