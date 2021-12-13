Nissan & Datsun Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Kicks, Magnite, redi-GO

This month (December 2021), Nissan and Datsun are offering some brilliant deals and discounts on their cars

Now that December has arrived and 2022 is coming to an end, automobile manufacturers are offering some brilliant end-of-year discounts on vehicles. Nissan and its sister brand Datsun also have some alluring deals on offer this December, which we’ve detailed below.

The redi-GO is the most affordable vehicle in the Nissan-Datsun joint lineup. This month, buyers can avail a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the little hatchback. An exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000 is also being offered on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Datsun Go, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 are available. The offers on Go Plus are the same – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. There are no corporate discounts on both the Go and Go Plus.

The extremely popular Nissan Magnite doesn’t have any official deals and discounts. To be honest, it doesn’t need any offers, as the demand for it is rather high. In fact, the demand is way higher than the production capacity, due to which Nissan’s compact crossover has a waiting period of up to 5 months.

As for the Kicks, it gets different deals on different variants. The 1.5L petrol version gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On the 1.3L turbo-petrol version, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000 is available. On all variants of the Kicks, a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 and an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000 are being offered as well.

Nissan & Datsun Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Datsun redi-GO Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + nil Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + nil Nissan Magnite Nil Nil Nissan Kicks (1.5L petrol) Rs. 10,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Nissan Kicks (1.3L turbo-petrol) Rs. 15,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000

Nissan is reportedly working on a new MPV for the Indian market. This upcoming vehicle is expected to be based on Renault Triber’s CMF-A platform, but will be more premium than it. Upon launch, it will likely be a rival to Maruti Ertiga/XL6, and perhaps even the upcoming Kia Carens.