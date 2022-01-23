Nissan & Datsun New-Year Discounts [Jan 2022] – Kicks, Magnite, Go

Deals and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1 lakh are available on Nissan and Datsun cars in India this January

Nissan and its subsidiary Datsun have announced some interesting discounts and offers on the vehicles in their joint lineup. With car prices increasing all around in the Indian market, it’s great to see carmakers offering a little respite in the form of these deals. If you wish to purchase a new car this month, then read ahead to know these offers.

Nissan Kicks is available with two engine options in the Indian market – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol unit. The 1.5L version gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on older MY2021 models. On the latest MY2022 models of Kicks 1.5L, the cash discount is Rs. 8,000 and the exchange bonus is Rs. 15,000.

On the 1.3L turbo version of the SUV, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 70,000 are available (both MY2021 and MY2022 models). All variants of Nissan Kicks have a corporate discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on offer, but of course, for select corporate customers only.

Datsun Go Plus has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. On Datsun Go, the deals are the same its MPV sibling – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Datsun redi-GO is the most affordable offering in the Nissan-Datsun joint lineup in India. The little hatchback is available with a cash discount of up to Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 15,000, depending on the selected variant.

Nissan & Datsun New-Year Discounts – January 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Nissan Kicks 1.5L Rs. 8,000 (MY2022)/Rs. 10,000 (MY2021) Up to Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Nissan Kicks 1.3L turbo Rs. 15,000 Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000 Nissan Magnite 0 0 Datsun GO Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun GO Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun redi-GO Up to Rs. 20,000 Up to Rs. 15,000 Online booking bonus available on Nissan Kicks: worth Rs. 2,000 on MY2022 models and Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 models

There are no official deals and discounts available on the brand’s bestselling model – Nissan Magnite – this month. Interestingly, the manufacturer is offering an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000 on MY2021 Kicks, and of Rs. 2,000 on MY2022 Kicks.