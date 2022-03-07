Nissan & Datsun Holi Discounts [March 2022] – Redi-GO, Magnite, Kicks

This Holi season, i.e. during this March, Nissan and Datsun are offering discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1 lakh

Nissan and its sister company Datsun are offering some brilliant deals and discounts on the cars in their joint lineup. Thanks to these discounts, Nissan-Datsun cars are now even more attractive propositions than before. If you were planning to buy a new car and were looking out for the best deals, then be sure to check the ones detailed below.

The most affordable model Nissan and Datsun’s joint lineup – Redi-GO – is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 this month. The little hatchback has an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer as well, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Datsun Go, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 are being offered. As for the Go Plus MPV, the deals are the same as the Go hatchback – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Nissan Magnite has no official deals and discounts on offer right now. As the compact SUV is already the best-selling model in the Nissan-Datsun joint lineup (and also considering its extremely aggressive pricing), there’s no actual need for the automaker to offer any discounts on Magnite.

Nissan Kicks has different discounts on different variants. The 1.5L petrol version of the SUV has a cash discount of Rs. 8,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. An online booking bonus of Rs. 2,000 is also available on it.

Nissan & Datsun Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Datsun Redi-GO Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Nissan Magnite 0 0 Nissan Kicks (1.5L petrol variants) Rs. 8,000 (+online booking bonus of Rs. 2,000) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Nissan Kicks (1.3L petrol variants) Rs. 15,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000

The 1.3L turbo-petrol variants of the SUV get a cash discount of Rs. 15,000. Other than that, a massive exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 are also available on it. The manufacturer is also offering an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000 on Nissan Kicks 1.3L turbo.