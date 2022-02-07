Nissan & Datsun February 2022 Discounts – Kicks, Magnite, Go, Redi-Go

This month (February 2022), Nissan and Datsun cars are available with discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1 lakh

Automakers are expecting to see a recovery in sales this year and to ensure that, most manufacturers are offering discounts on their vehicles. Nissan and its sister company Datsun have rolled out some attractive deals and offers on their vehicles this month as well, which have been listed below.

Datsun redi-GO is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. Apart from that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered here. With these discounts, the most affordable vehicle in Nissan & Datsun’s joint lineup becomes an even better deal.

On Datsun Go, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 are on offer. As for Go Plus, the deals are the same as on Go – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Nissan Kicks has a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. These offers are for the 1.5L petrol version only. On the 1.3L turbo-petrol version, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 can be availed.

Other than that, an additional discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on the Kicks SUV if booking online via the manufacturer’s official website. Nissan isn’t offering any official deals on its compact SUV, the Magnite, this month.

Nissan & Datsun Discounts + February 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Datsun redi-GO Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Nissan Magnite 0 0 Nissan Kicks 1.5L Rs. 10,000 ( + Rs. 5,000 online booking bonus) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Nissan Kicks 1.3L turbo Rs. 15,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 online booking bonus) Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000

As per reports, Nissan is planning to expand its lineup in the Indian market. A new 7-seater MPV is in development, which is speculated to launch sometime in 2023. This upcoming Nissan MPV will likely be larger than Go Plus and even Renault Triber, perhaps closer to Maruti Ertiga and XL6.