This month (September 2021), Nissan and Datsun are offering benefits worth up to Rs. 1 lakh and free 1g gold coins on their cars

Nissan and its sister company Datsun are offering some attractive discounts on their vehicles this month. In select states, special Ganesh Chaturthi benefits are also available on their vehicles. If you want to buy a new car this September, then take a look at these offers below.

The Redi-GO is the most affordable vehicle in the Nissan-Datsun joint range. It is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 this month, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. In Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan, the car is available with a free 1 gram gold coin, as a special Ganesh Chaturthi benefit.

Datsun Go and Go Plus are both available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000. A 1 gram gold coin is being offered as a special Ganesh Chaturthi benefit, but only in Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan.

On Nissan Magnite, there are no deals and offers available. This compact crossover is the best-selling model in the manufacturer’s range currently, and despite the lack of discounts, its sales numbers continue to be strong.

As for the Kicks, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000. These offers are for the 1.5L petrol variants. On the 1.3L turbo-petrol variants, the benefits are higher, including a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

Nissan & Datsun Discounts – September 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate discount Datsun Redi-GO Rs. 20,000 (+ 1g gold coin in select states) Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 (+ 1g gold coin in select states) Rs. 20,000 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 (+ 1g gold coin in select states) Rs. 20,000 Nissan Magnite 0 0 Nissan Kicks (1.5L) Rs. 10,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 online booking bonus + 2g gold coin in select states) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Nissan Kicks (1.3L turbo) Rs. 15,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 online booking bonus + 2g gold coin in select states) Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000

An additional discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on Nissan Kicks upon online booking via the brand’s website, along with a 2g gram gold coin as a Ganesh Chaturthi benefit in Maharashtra, Goa, and Rajasthan.

It should be noted that the Ganesh Chaturthi offers are only applicable till 20 September, while all other deals and discounts are valid till 30 September.