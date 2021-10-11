Nissan & Datsun Discounts October 2021 – Kicks, Magnite, Go, Redi-GO

This month (October 2021), benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 1 lakh are available on Nissan and Datsun cars in the Indian market

Last month, the Indian car market went through an overall sales slump. As such, carmakers in the country are offering some attractive discounts and deals this month, ahead of the festive season. Nissan and its sister company Datsun have also announced some lucrative offers on their joint line-up, in order to attract more customers and boost sales.

The Redi-Go is the most affordable vehicle in Nissan and Datsun’s joint line-up. It has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 on offer this month. Other than that, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is available on it as well.

On Datsun Go a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is being offered. The Go Plus gets identical offers – Rs, 20,000 worth of cash discount and a Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. There are no corporate discounts available on the Go and Go Plus though.

Nissan Kicks is available with two engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol unit and a 1.3L turbo-petrol unit. On the 1.5L variants, the manufacturer is offering a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000.

On the 1.3L variants of the Kicks, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000 is being offered. A corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 is available as well on it. On all variants of the SUV, an additional bonus of Rs. 5,000 can be had via online booking.

Nissan & Datsun discounts – October 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + Corporate discount Datsun Redi-Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Nissan Magnite 0 0 Nissan Kicks (1.5L) Rs. 10,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 online booking bonus) Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 10,000 Nissan Kicks (1.3L turbo) Rs. 15,000 (+ Rs. 5,000 online booking bonus) Rs. 70,000 + Rs. 10,000

It should be noted that the exchange benefits can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships. Also, the above-mentioned deals and discounts may vary between different states, so be sure to check out your local Nissan/Datsun showroom as well.