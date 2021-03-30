Nissan & Datsun Discounts March 2021 – Magnite, Kicks, RediGO

Nissan and Datsun are offering benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 95,000 on their joint lineup during March 2021

Since the start of this year, carmakers have been announcing price hikes left and right, thanks to the rising costs of manufacturing and raw materials. While new cars are steadily becoming more expensive in India, Nissan and its sub-brand Datsun are offering some brilliant deals and discounts on their vehicles. If you’re out looking for a bargain, then keep reading ahead!

Nissan Magnite was launched in India just last month, which is why there are no discounts available on it. On the contrary, the manufacturer recently announced a second price hike for the SUV, making certain variants significantly more expensive than before.

Nissan Kicks, on the other hand, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, and a massive exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000. Apart from that, a loyalty bonus is also available, worth Rs. 20,000, applicable only for existing Nissan owners.

On Datsun’s entry-level offering, redi-GO, a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 is available. It also gets an exchange bonus and a corporate discount, both worth Rs. 15,000. As for Datsun GO, it is being offered with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Datsun GO Plus MPV is also available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange worth Rs. 20,000. Other than that, LTC offers are available on all Nissan and Datsun vehicles, but only for PSU, PSB, state government, and central government employees.

Nissan & Datsun Discounts – March 2021 Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus + Corporate Discount Nissan Magnite – – Nissan Kicks Rs. 25,000 Rs. 50,000 + 0 Datsun redi-GO Rs. 15,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 15,000 Datsun GO Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + 0 Datsun GO Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + 0 LTC offer available for all state/central government, PSU, and PSB employees Loyalty bonus available on Nissan Kicks worth Rs. 20,000

Nissan India recorded a massive sales growth of over 312 per cent in February 2021 (Year-on-Year), thanks to the Magnite. Since its launch, the Magnite has been steadily gaining popularity among buyers in India, with over 40,000 bookings received to date! Also, Renault Kiger was launched last month in our market, which shares its platform as well as engine options with the Nissan Magnite.