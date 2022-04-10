Nissan & Datsun Discounts [April 2022] – Kicks, Magnite, Go, RediGO

This month (April 2022), Nissan and Datsun are offering discounts and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 55,000 on their cars in the Indian market

Nissan and its sister company Datsun have officially announced some interesting discounts and offers on their vehicles in the Indian market. With these deals, the two brands are hoping to boost their combined sales numbers further. If you’re planning to buy a new car and are looking around for great deals, then check these out!

Datsun rediGO is the most affordable model in the Nissan-Datsun joint lineup, and it has some impressive deals on offer. There’s a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 available here, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 is being offered as well on the entry-level hatchback.

On Datsun Go, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 are available this April. Datsun Go Plus, the brand’s MPV offering, has the same deals on offer – a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

Nissan Kicks is available with two engine options in the Indian market. The 1.5L NA petrol version has a cash discount of Rs. 19,000 on offer this month, and an additional bonus of Rs. 2,000 is available on online booking, There’s no corporate discount or exchange bonus on offer on it right now.

The 1.3L turbo-petrol version of Nissan Kicks has a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 available this month. An additional bonus of Rs. 5,000 is also being offered on it upon online booking. Similar to the 1.5L version of the SUV, there is no corporate discount or exchange bonus available.

Nissan & Datsun Discounts – April 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discounts Datsun rediGO Rs. 20,000 Rs. 15,000 + Rs. 5,000 Datsun Go Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Datsun Go Plus Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 Nissan Magnite 0 0 Nissan Kicks 1.5L Rs. 19,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 2,000) – Nissan Kicks 1.3L Rs. 50,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) –

Nissan’s best-selling model in the Indian market – Magnite – has no official discounts and deals available this month. Interestingly, the carmaker is working on a three-row version of Magnite, which is expected to arrive in the near future in the Indian market.